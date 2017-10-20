A lot of people don’t like to take harsh antacids when they have an upset stomach, but what other options are available? You don’t have to take harsh chemicals in order to settle your stomach when there are many natural remedies that you can use that have few to no side effects. There are all kinds of reasons why you might have an upset stomach, and in most cases, the cure you need can be found right in your own kitchen. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite natural remedies for an upset stomach.

1. Bitters and Soda

You may not think of a bar drink as something that can calm your stomach, but you might be surprised to learn that you can settle an upset stomach by adding a few drops of cocktail bitters to tonic water, club soda, or ginger ale. Many bitters contain cinnamon, fennel, and other herbs that are known to help sooth stomach upset and ease nausea.

2. Chamomile Tea

Many people think that chamomile tea is only used to help you relax or sleep better. But, it is also an anti-inflammatory, so it can help to ease an upset stomach. It is also great for women who experience menstrual cramps, as it can help to reduce the pain from cramping, along with spasms.

3. Peppermint

Mint has long been known to soothe a stomach ache, due to the menthol in the mint leaves acting as an analgesic (pain reliever). It is also quite tasty, and you can enjoy this remedy in the form of peppermint or spearmint tea, inhaling the aroma of peppermint extract, chewing on mint leaves, or eating a peppermint candy.

4. Ginger

There is a reason why your grandmother always kept a bottle of ginger ale in her refrigerator: it helps to sooth an upset stomach. “Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory that is available in many forms, including raw and powdered, and there are many ginger supplements available. Grate some fresh ginger root and make a cup of tea to soothe your upset stomach,” says Dr. Shawn Khodadadian, Board Certified Gastroenterologist.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

If you can handle the flavor, this is a great remedy for an upset stomach as it can help to neutralize the stomach acids. If you can’t stand the taste, you can mix it with a little bit of raw honey to make it more palatable. The acids in the vinegar can decrease the digestion of starches and keep healthy bacteria in the gut where it belongs.

6. Hot Water Bottle

If you are experiencing stomach pain, sometimes all it takes to relieve it is a little bit of heat. Using a hot compress, such as a hot water bottle, can be a great help. Use the compress for five to 10 minutes at a time. Make sure that you cover it with a towel so you don’t burn your skin. Another option is to take a warm bath or shower to relieve stomach pain and upset.

7. Warm Lemon Water

Stomach upset and pain can also be relieved by drinking warm lemon water. The acidity of the lemon will help in the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which helps food to break down and digest more easily. Simply mix the juice from one lemon in a cup of warm water and drink.

8. Baking Soda and Lemon