Nature, Creatureliness, and the Spiritual Significance of Seasons

We sometimes forget that we are creatures that live in the midst of seasons. Many insects, for instance, pass through various stages of life during which they may experience changes from winter to spring, summer to fall. We, too, transition from infancy to adulthood to elder maturity. However, as self-reflective creatures we depend greatly on seasons not only to mark time but also to derive meaning, an enterprise perhaps fairly distinctive of our species.

Why Seasons Matter

Seasons provide a rhythm to life. They focus our attention and activities, so that winter takes on an entirely different flavor from that of summer. We huddle around fires and ski in the winter while we bask on the beach and often vacation in the summer. Each season takes on its own set of associations. However, without the passing from one season to another we would find it difficult to be aware of them because of the lack of contrast. If everything were blue, we would not know it. If things were either blue or red, however, we then would know what blue (and red) were. In a similar fashion the rhythms of nature provide us the context and contrast that enables us to see more clearly the world around us.

In some ways seasons serve as ecotones of meaning. Ecotones are the transition zones from one ecosystem to another – streambanks separating forest and stream or edges between fields and forests. Ecologists tell us that ecotones are rich in diversity and full of ecological significance. When we move from one season to another we pass through a transition zone, too. This zone helps us awaken to the new possibilities ahead and lost opportunities behind, providing us the opportunity to reflect on our lives.

Seasons and Silence

Music, which some people think makes us truly human, reflects a similar dynamic. While we all recognize the importance of tones and the way various pitches are put together, in some way the rests (silences) in music may be more important. The contrast between changing sounds and the quiet of rests makes sounds musical. Without the silence we experience cacophony. The space between the notes makes music meaningful and has a life of its own. Contrasts of rhythm, tones and silences create meaning for both the listener and for the musician.

Seasons and Spirituality

Many world religions recognize the importance to us as creatures of providing rhythms, of giving us ecotones for our spiritual lives. Some Christian denominations make a big point of marking spiritual seasons during the year. We have just completed the season of Advent, a time of quiet watching and waiting for signs of the coming of the Savior both initially as a little baby and his coming again at the end of time. It’s a time of rich symbolism of light in the midst of darkness, of hope in the midst of despair, and of silence. Advent schools us to look for God’s presence in unexpected ways in the midst of our everyday lives.

With the coming of Christmas the church moves on to the season of Christmas. Many Christians take down their decorations as soon as Christmas day is over. However, for others Christmas lasts for about three weeks. Celebrating Christmas over time encourages us to reflect on what it means that the creator of all things wanted to be with us so much that he chose to overcome the great distance between us by becoming a creature too. We ponder what it would mean for a potter to love clay so much as to choose to become a pot herself. The season of Christmas challenges us to realize more fully what it means to be loved profoundly. Having waited in silence and hope for several weeks we now perceive more clearly the meaning of Christmas. Once the season ends we then move on to “ordinary time,” having learned the importance for our lives of silence and patience, of looking and listening, and of God’s amazing love for all.

Without these and other seasons we may find it all too easy to live our spiritual lives in an unfocused haze. We may find it harder to develop our spiritual eyes and ears and to grow in our relationship with the deep presence all about and within us. As creatures we need transition and contrast. We thrive in spiritual ecotones.