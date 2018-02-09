POLITICS
02/09/2018 12:07 am ET

Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Calls Trump's Parade Plan 'Third World Bulls**t'

"Stop this conversation."

By Ed Mazza

The former Navy SEAL who killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in a 2011 raid blasted President Donald Trump’s plans to hold a military parade

Robert O’Neill wrote Thursday on Twitter:  

He later added a tweet referring to the 2003 invasion of Iraq: 

O’Neill joins a chorus of military veterans who say the parade would be a bad idea. 

“This parade would not only waste millions of taxpayer dollars, it would also cost our military precious time and resources,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a retired Army lieutenant colonel, said in a statement.

Trump reportedly wanted a parade after seeing one in France

However, his plans are being compared to the military displays routinely seen in places such as North Korea and Russia

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Terrorism Osama Bin Laden United States Navy Sea Ls Parade
Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Calls Trump's Parade Plan 'Third World Bulls**t'

CONVERSATIONS