Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Calls Trump's Parade Plan 'Third World Bulls**t'

The former Navy SEAL who killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in a 2011 raid blasted President Donald Trump’s plans to hold a military parade.
Robert O’Neill wrote Thursday on Twitter:
He later added a tweet referring to the 2003 invasion of Iraq:
O’Neill joins a chorus of military veterans who say the parade would be a bad idea.
“This parade would not only waste millions of taxpayer dollars, it would also cost our military precious time and resources,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a retired Army lieutenant colonel, said in a statement.
Trump reportedly wanted a parade after seeing one in France.
However, his plans are being compared to the military displays routinely seen in places such as North Korea and Russia.
