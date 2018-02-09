Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Calls Trump's Parade Plan 'Third World Bulls**t'

Robert O’Neill wrote Thursday on Twitter:

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

He later added a tweet referring to the 2003 invasion of Iraq:

We had a parade once. It was 2003 and we called it a Thunder Run. Someone remind Vladimir .... — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

O’Neill joins a chorus of military veterans who say the parade would be a bad idea.

“This parade would not only waste millions of taxpayer dollars, it would also cost our military precious time and resources,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a retired Army lieutenant colonel, said in a statement.

Trump reportedly wanted a parade after seeing one in France.