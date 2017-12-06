Naya Rivera Is Divorcing Husband Ryan Dorsey For The Second Time

Actress Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey are calling it quits for the second time.

The “Glee” star re-filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 2-year-old son, Josey, and requested that the court not grant spousal support to either party.

Rivera lists the couple’s separation date as Nov. 24. The day before, the actress was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery following an altercation with Dorsey. He says the she struck him on the lip and head in front of their son during an outing in West Virginia.

According to a police report, deputies said they noticed “minor injuries consistent with his statement.” Rivera was arraigned in court and later released on a $1,000 bond.

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Aug 26, 2014 at 10:15pm PDT

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey shared on Twitter after the incident. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.”

Rivera has yet to publicly comment on the matter. A rep for the actress did not immediately return a request for comment.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey pictured together in July 2016.

The two somewhat unexpectedly tied the knot in 2014 just months after Rivera’s engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. More than a year later, the couple welcomed their son together.

The Sorry Not Sorry author then filed for divorce in November 2016 and released a joint statement with Dorsey emphasizing their commitment to “continue to be great co-parenting partners.”

The pair officially reconciled in October 2017, with Rivera filing a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.