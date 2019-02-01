Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson And Jeff Foxworthy To Judge NBC Comedy Competition

NBC wants budding comics to “Bring the Funny,” the title of a forthcoming comedy competition series the network announced Friday, featuring model, author and social media star Chrissy Teigen, “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson and comedian and TV host Jeff Foxworthy as judges.

Standup comic and “Insecure” star Amanda Seales will host.

Unlike previous comedy competition shows like “Last Comic Standing,” this series will “embrace every style of comedy performance in one competition,” NBC said in a press release, noting that producers are looking for anyone “from solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more.”

A casting notice for the show, which will be filmed later this year, reads that the series is looking for performers in “all genres of comedy,” including sketch, standup and variety.

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” Meredith Ahr, the president of NBC’s alternative and reality programming, said in a press release.

On the diverse host and judge lineup, Ahr said that “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry.”