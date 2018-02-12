OFF THE AIR: NBC Pulls Commentator Whose Insensitive Japan Comments Sparked Furor

The NBC commentator who was skewered by viewers for insensitive remarks he made during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, has been relieved of his duties, the broadcaster announced on Monday.

“Joshua Cooper Ramo has completed his responsibilities for NBC in Pyeongchang, and will have no further role on our air,” an NBC spokesman told Reuters.

Ramo, a former journalist who served as an on-air analyst for NBC, infuriated Koreans on Friday when he flippantly commented on the history between Japan and South Korea during the opening ceremony. Spotting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Ramo mused that “every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technological and economic example, has been so important to their own transformation.”

Facing intense backlash, including displeasure from the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee and a petition signed by thousands who called Ramo’s comments “deeply hurtful and outrageous,” NBC publicly apologized on Sunday for his remark.