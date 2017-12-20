NBC Station Mixed Up K-Pop Band SHINee With BTS While Reporting Death Of Star Jonghyun

NBC Chicago made a critical error in its broadcast Tuesday morning.

The local news outlet featured footage of K-pop band BTS on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, zooming in on frontman RM’s face, during a report on the death of fellow K-pop artist Kim Jong-hyun. Kim, known to fans as Jonghyun, was the lead singer of band SHINee and died on Monday after committing suicide.

NBC Chicago mistakes BTS for SHINee in report about Jonghyun's death pic.twitter.com/y8EUUXcKfX — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 20, 2017

In the broadcast, the outlet erroneously claimed that SHINee had just appeared on DeGeneres’ show as well as the American Music Awards, when BTS had in fact made those appearances. The clip that NBC 5 featured on the segment actually showed RM introducing himself by name.

NBC Chicago apologized on air Wednesday morning and admitted to the multiple flaws in its segment. It also posted a statement on its Facebook page.

“Yesterday, while reporting on the death of Kim Jong-hyun, a member of the popular South Korean boy band SHINee, NBC 5 mistakenly aired video of the band BTS during our morning newscast,” the outlet wrote. “We sincerely apologize for this error.”

The correction followed a flurry of criticism from K-pop fans who were outraged by how the outlet handled the sensitive news. The blunder had prompted #NBCChicagoApologize to begin trending on Twitter, with fans of both BTS and SHINee demanding the network set things straight.

And some people reminded the outlet that not all Asians look the same.

In your hastiness and recklessness, you have inflicted insurmountable pain to people all around the world. Please reflect on how you report information, especially with sensitive news, with such a platform as yours.#NBCChicagoApologize — Thao Tran (@tthaooo) December 20, 2017

Please apologize for what you have done. It was extremely disrespectful to use Jonghyun’s story without even properly looking into it. #NBCChicagoApologize — you’ve worked hard 🌨 (@yoongisleeves) December 20, 2017

how could you afford to make a mistake about a sensitive news like this?

you didn't even give jonghyun the respect he deserves

and you used a bts video that's focused on namjoon all the time, it made it seemed like it was abt him



google is free @nbcchicago#NBCChicagoApologize — reese 🍃 (@hestylesftmin) December 20, 2017

#NBCChicagoApologize listen: NOT ALL ASIANS LOOK THE SAME this is pure disrespect towards both groups and jonghyun it only takes 3 seconds to go do your damn research on google — jonghyun (@vanxcht) December 20, 2017

@nbcchicago this is clearly unprofessional. do asians really look the same to you? do proper research. fix yourselves. apologize to SHINee and shawols #NBCChicagoApologize — Mitsu (@serendiminty) December 20, 2017