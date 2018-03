“The Office” may soon be open for business once again.

Reports are circulating that NBC is making a serious effort to revive the kooky workplace comedy ― without Steve Carell. So the network is searching for a character like his Michael Scott, the regional boss at the paper company Dunder Mifflin.

There’s been more than watercooler scuttlebutt about “The Office” returning before, but TVLine and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday, citing sources, that NBC is pushing for a relaunch in the 2018-19 season.

When HuffPost inquired Tuesday about the reports, NBC wrote back: “Thanks for checking but we can only offer a no comment at this point.”

“The Office” went off the air in 2013 after nine seasons that helped to launch the careers of such regulars as Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson and Mindy Kaling.

Carell left the show after the seventh season but returned for the series finale in 2013.