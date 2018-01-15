Need To Find Someone And You Are All Out Of Options?

It’s nearly impossible to go off grid in this digital age. Your every move can be tracked in one way or another.

Don’t be alarmed when I say that there is no such thing as privacy when it comes to the digital platform. There are literally infinite ways to find a person online, with or without using the money to add.

The technology has imprisoned us to an extent where there is no way out. Your digital footprints can be tracked for the first time ever you used any social media website.

The information that to you shared online irrespective of the platform is no longer private or limited to your friend circle.

Today, we will talk about how to find someone, a long-lost friend, a distant relative, dead or alive. The chances of finding someone alive are comparably higher to the deceased ones.

Various websites and platforms are dedicated to find people or to assist you finding their digital footprint online; this will certainly help you get in touch with them again.

We will discuss a few free as well as paid people search engines which may or may not be useful to you. It all depends on the information you have about the person you are trying to find.

Preparedness

Before you start searching information about a person, I would recommend a few things:

Any information you have you could remember Notepad to write down information you obtain Don’t get hooked up on one search engine Don’t be disheartened when you don’t find what you are looking for, keep trying

Free people finders

The best and most common place where you could find people are social media websites. You can hardly find anyone who is not using them these days.

Active social life online has become very important than the actual social life in this digital age.

With any further delay, let’s look at a few free people finding websites:

Google – With advanced settings, Google can be used to find people. You just need to know where to look.

With advanced settings, Google can be used to find people. You just need to know where to look. Facebook/Twitter/LinkedIn – Most commonly used social media websites which will certainly give you faster and more accurate results.

Most commonly used social media websites which will certainly give you faster and more accurate results. Zabasearch – An accurate people finder depending on the information you feed.

An accurate people finder depending on the information you feed. Public Records – An orthodox yet effective way to find people if you know their current or previous location.

An orthodox yet effective way to find people if you know their current or previous location. Obituaries – If you doubt the person you are trying to find may be deceased, then this is the next, or say, the last option for you.

Paid People Finders

These are another best and most accurate way of finding people online. A minimal fee is charged to use these websites to find people.

Depending on the features you need, the prices go up.

Intelius – Most commonly used paid people finder website with a huge database.

Most commonly used paid people finder website with a huge database. People Finders – A reasonable website with various features to find people.

A reasonable website with various features to find people. PeopleSmart – A paid service which offers accurate results based on the information provided.

Conclusion

A personal experience while finding a lost childhood friend made me realize, that it is very easy to find someone online and it also made wonder twice about the information I should be sharing or not sharing online.