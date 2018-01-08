Neel Somani: Twitter is Frequently Misused

Interview with social media marketing expert Neel Somani, owner of Apptic LLC, a tech consulting company in the Bay Area. His Twitter handle is @NeelJSomani

How and why did you get started in social media?

I got started in social media to grow my professional network and to promote various entrepreneurial endeavors of mine. I was inspired by Sundar Pichai's Twitter, which I felt was a healthy balance of personal and professional content.

Which social platform do you think is the most under-rated and under-used by businesses?

I think that the most under-utilized platform is Twitter. It's not because companies don't post on Twitter; it's because the platform is frequently misused.

What are some of the biggest mistakes you see people make in social media?

I often see people try to force their content into a particular medium, rather than choosing the correct medium for their content. Specifically, a naive user might attempt to write a paragraph on Twitter by splitting it into multiple tweets. You're better off posting that to something like Facebook, and keeping your messages on Twitter short and sweet.

What are some ways that a brand can connect and interact with social media influencers?