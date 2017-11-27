Neil deGrasse Tyson Brilliantly Trolls Flat-Earthers With 1 Hilarious Image

Neil deGrasse Tyson has something he’d like the flat-Earthers to see.
Or rather, it’s something they’ll never see... and neither will anyone else, at least not in the real world.
The astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York took to Twitter to share an image that’s made the rounds online over the years:
Somehow, in 2017, there are still people who believe the Earth is flat, and one is even planning to launch himself some 1,800 feet in the air in a homemade rocket soon.
