Neil deGrasse Tyson Picks Apart The Science Of Iconic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scenes

The famed astrophysicist shares his thoughts on dragons.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has some good news and bad news for the creative team behind “Game of Thrones.” 

On the one hand, they got a big detail about their dragons absolutely right... but on the other, they also got something glaringly wrong when it comes to how chains work. 

Tyson, the best-selling author and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, explained it all in a series of tweets on Sunday: 

