Neil deGrasse Tyson Has A Sobering Reminder For You This Earth Day

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a moment on Earth Day to remind those calling for the planet’s “saving” to revise their message.

The author, podcast host and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History tweeted the advice on Sunday.

The perennial cry to “Save Earth" is odd. Planet Earth survives massive asteroid strikes -- it'll survive anything we throw at it. But Life on Earth will not. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 22, 2018

His message is a familiar one (for scientists and George Carlin fans alike). But as science communications guru Aaron Huertas put it, “Save the Planet” has a better ring to it than the reality.

Admittedly, "Preserve the Relatively Stable Biosphere in Which Human Civilization Developed" doesn't quite have the same ring to it. — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) April 22, 2018

But that’s a start... https://t.co/ZiOUdSHQ4G — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 22, 2018

Soon after, climate scientist Gavin Schmidt offered a solution: