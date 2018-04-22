Neil deGrasse Tyson Has A Sobering Reminder For You This Earth Day

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a moment on Earth Day to remind those calling for the planet’s “saving” to revise their message.
The author, podcast host and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History tweeted the advice on Sunday.
His message is a familiar one (for scientists and George Carlin fans alike). But as science communications guru Aaron Huertas put it, “Save the Planet” has a better ring to it than the reality.
Soon after, climate scientist Gavin Schmidt offered a solution: