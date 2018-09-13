Neil DeGrasse Tyson On Elon Musk: 'Let The Man Get High'

Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks a lot of fellow science man Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

After his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday, Tyson chimed in about Musk smoking pot recently on Joe Rogan’s show.

“Can they leave him alone,” Tyson told TMZ. “Let the man get high if he wants to get high.”

Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last Thursday and proceeded to smoke a blunt with the host.

Elon Musk smoking a blunt for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast is Internet gold pic.twitter.com/nx8zQ7HlyB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 7, 2018

Tyson went on to give Musk some high praise, calling him the “the best thing we’ve had since Thomas Edison.”