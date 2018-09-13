SCIENCE
09/13/2018 11:17 am ET

Neil DeGrasse Tyson On Elon Musk: 'Let The Man Get High'

"He's the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison."
By Andy McDonald

Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks a lot of fellow science man Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

After his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday, Tyson chimed in about Musk smoking pot recently on Joe Rogan’s show.

“Can they leave him alone,” Tyson told TMZ. “Let the man get high if he wants to get high.”

Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last Thursday and proceeded to smoke a blunt with the host.

Tyson went on to give Musk some high praise, calling him the “the best thing we’ve had since Thomas Edison.”

Musk has come under fire for a number of recent incidents, including for his announcement via Twitter in August that he was considering making Tesla a private company again ― a declaration he made seemingly without consulting anyone else at the company. 

