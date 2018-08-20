Neil DeGrasse Tyson Suggests A Better Alternative To Trump's Space Force

But it’s getting tacit support from, of all people, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson ― sort of.

On Monday, Tyson tweeted that he’s “okay with a US Space Force” but suggested another new branch of the military might be more appropriate.

I’m okay with a US Space Force. But what we need most is a Truth Force — one that defends against all enemies of accurate information, both foreign & domestic. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 20, 2018

Some people pressed Tyson that his proposed “Truth Force” might cause more problems than it would solve.

...Dr. Tyson, you want us to have a government branch dedicated to telling us what public information is accurate and what public information is not? With all due respect, sir, that seems like a very bad idea. — ScienceHype (@TylerAtTheAxis) August 20, 2018

But Tyson was ready with an answer.

A good start: The National Academy of Sciences, which “…provides objective, science-based advice on critical issues affecting the nation." — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 20, 2018

One person conceded the “Truth Force” idea had merits but pointed out a possible roadblock.

We need indeed a truth force to separate fact from fiction in a non-Orwellian way. But what we need more is a discerning public who cares about the difference. — Aksel Olsen (@GeoGeekster) August 20, 2018