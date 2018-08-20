POLITICS
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Suggests A Better Alternative To Trump's Space Force

Tyson thinks a "Truth Force" to defend against enemies of accurate information is more of a priority.
By David Moye

Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force has been ridiculed by many well-known people including celebrities Stephen King and Mark Hamill, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and even Defense Secretary James Mattis.

But it’s getting tacit support from, of all people, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson ― sort of.

On Monday, Tyson tweeted that he’s “okay with a US Space Force” but suggested another new branch of the military might be more appropriate.

Some people pressed Tyson that his proposed “Truth Force” might cause more problems than it would solve.

But Tyson was ready with an answer.

One person conceded the “Truth Force” idea had merits but pointed out a possible roadblock.

And another person suggested a different type of force was more needed than a Space Force or a “Truth Force.”

