Neil Patrick Harris Disses Tony Awards' Rachel Bloom, Who Fires Back

Live-tweeting can be hazardous.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris appeared to mock backstage host Rachel Bloom during the Tony Awards on Sunday ― and he probably regretted it.

Bloom, from TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” had a similar role on the Tonys broadcast last year, but nothing apparently rang a bell with Harris, a four-time Tonys host who included his 7-year-old son in a dissy post.

Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused... — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

Bloom jogged his memory.

I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018

Harris, who starred for nine seasons as Barney on “HIMYM,” made an awkward recovery.

Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage? — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018