Neil Patrick Harris Disses Tony Awards' Rachel Bloom, Who Fires Back

Live-tweeting can be hazardous.
Actor Neil Patrick Harris appeared to mock backstage host Rachel Bloom during the Tony Awards on Sunday ― and he probably regretted it.
Bloom, from TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” had a similar role on the Tonys broadcast last year, but nothing apparently rang a bell with Harris, a four-time Tonys host who included his 7-year-old son in a dissy post.
Bloom jogged his memory.
Harris, who starred for nine seasons as Barney on “HIMYM,” made an awkward recovery.
