ENTERTAINMENT
06/11/2018 06:08 am ET

Neil Patrick Harris Disses Tony Awards' Rachel Bloom, Who Fires Back

The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star jogged his memory of who she is in an awkward Twitter moment.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Live-tweeting can be hazardous.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris appeared to mock backstage host Rachel Bloom during the Tony Awards on Sunday ― and he probably regretted it.

Bloom, from TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” had a similar role on the Tonys broadcast last year, but nothing apparently rang a bell with Harris, a four-time Tonys host who included his 7-year-old son in a dissy post.

Bloom jogged his memory.

Harris, who starred for nine seasons as Barney on “HIMYM,” made an awkward recovery.

Rachel Bloom's backstage gig at the Tony Awards got dissed by Neil Patrick Harris.
Jemal Countess via Getty Images
Rachel Bloom's backstage gig at the Tony Awards got dissed by Neil Patrick Harris.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Tony Awards Neil Patrick Harris Rachel Bloom Crazy Ex Girlfriend Tv Series
Neil Patrick Harris Disses Tony Awards' Rachel Bloom, Who Fires Back
CONVERSATIONS