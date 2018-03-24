Neil Young pulled no punches when talking about President Donald Trump in a new interview.

The 72-year-old rock legend called Trump “a mess” and accused the president of having “no balls” in a piece published online by The Daily Beast on Friday.

“He hasn’t got one ball. He literally has nothing,” said Young. “All the bravado, all the ‘you’re fired, you’re fired,’ all that shit, he doesn’t have the balls to look anybody in the face and tell them anything.”

Young, whose new movie “Paradox” lands on Netflix this week, criticized “decent” Republicans such as Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for allowing Trump to make them “look like flakes.” He also advised them to “bail now” in order to “save their faces.”