Neil Young Scorches NRA And Its Politicians Ahead Of Midterm Vote

Rock legend Neil Young put the NRA on blast this week with a powerful concert video featuring one of his best-known songs.

Young’s new “Ohio” clip shows him performing during a montage of images from the 1970 Kent State massacre, which inspired the song, along with photos from recent school shootings and protests for gun control. The new version of the song also weaves in harrowing audio from news reports and ends with “never again” chants from recent student-organized rallies.

In 1970, National Guardsmen opened fire on protesters at the Ohio university, leaving four dead and nine injured. Young wrote on his website that it was a “pivotal moment” for both himself and for history.

“With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented. Today’s students are brave, demanding change in violent times.”

Young also confirmed reports of his recent marriage to actress Daryl Hannah by referring to her as his wife in the statement, saying they created the video together.