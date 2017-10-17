STYLE
The Outrageous Gifts From Neiman Marcus's 2017 Christmas Book

One item costs more than A MILLION DOLLARS. 😱 😱 😱

By Suzy Strutner

Each year, Neiman Marcus blows our minds with its Christmas Book, a catalog of wild and wonderful gifts for people who have no problem dropping a few paychecks (or a lifetime of income) on holiday goodies. 

Aside from trinkets like a $5,695 French fry purse and a $150 gold-plated Slinky, this year’s book includes 10 big-ticket Fantasy Gifts whose prices range from $8,000 to $1.6 million. The good news is that each Fantasy Gift includes some kind of donation to charity. The bad news is we likely won’t ever see any of these gifts under our tree. This year’s outrageous Fantasy Gifts include:

  • 1 New Year's Eve party for 300 in Times Square: $1,600,000
    Neiman Marcus
    Assign 299 of your closest friends to a total of 150 rooms at The Knickerbocker hotel in Times Square for two nights. When the clock strikes 12, you'll all be at a private rooftop party with food, drinks, a DJ and a killer view of the ball drop$1,600,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 2 Jewelry-making trip to Zambia: $300,000
    Neiman Marcus
    This trip for two includes a tour of Zambian emerald mines with jeweler Stephen Webster. Hang out in a local hotel, take a sightseeing excursion to Victoria Falls, then head to London and help Webster transform an emerald into a wearable piece in his studio. After a lavish dinner with Webster, you'll head home to await the delivery of your one-of-a-kind item. $300,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 3 Pair of Rolls-Royces: $885,375
    Neiman Marcus
    Each of these Exclusive Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead Coupés is "distinctly different," according to Neiman Marcus: The blue one is inspired by Lake Como, while the orange one is inspired by Saint-Tropez. You can buy them separately, but why stop at one? $439,625 (blue) and $445,750 (orange) at Neiman Marcus
  • 4 Make your own Champagne in France: $150,000
    Neiman Marcus
    Bonjour! This trip for four involves first-class travel and a stay at a swanky French hotel, with a 12-course dinner upon arrival. Then you'll be whisked to Champagne vineyards where you'll enjoy a tour (via helicopter, of course), a Michelin-starred dinner and a night in a chateau. Help the vintners finish off a batch of wine, then come away with a total of 84 bottles on the house. $150,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 5 Private photo session with Gray Malin: $35,000
    Neiman Marcus
    Recipients of this artsy gift will get two nights at a Santa Monica resort and a one-hour helicopter ride with photographer Gray Malin, during which they'll receive instruction from the photographic great as he snaps images of the beach below. After a Champagne reception on the ground, Malin will edit, print and sign one image as a souvenir. $35,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 6 Ryder Cup VIP package: $250,000
    Neiman Marcus
    Jet to Paris with three friends, and enjoy VIP tickets to the weeklong Ryder Cup golf tournament. The gift also includes lodgings, car service, a private concierge for the week, U.S. Team golf gear and a hangout with U.S. team captain Jim Furyk. $250,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 7 250 origami ornaments and good feels: $50,000
    Neiman Marcus
    For $50,000, you'll get the personal satisfaction of funding two wells via Paper for Water, a charity that sells handmade paper ornaments to fund wells in needy communities. You'll also get 250 of the ornaments and a visit with the organization's founders and an origami artist, who will teach you how to make some for yourself. $50,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 8 Parisian handbag tour: $45,000
    Neiman Marcus
    Stay at the Ritz in Paris for two nights, and spend your days shadowing handbag designer Olympia Le-Tan in her atelier. You'll enjoy a classy lunch with Le-Tan during your trip and handbag deliveries every other month for a year once you're home. $45,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 9 Sisley spa experience: $60,000
    Neiman Marcus
    During a two-night stay at the Four Seasons George V in Paris, recipients will enjoy a spa day at Maison Sisley and a private lunch with a member of the family behind the high-end cosmetics brand. They'll head home with $8,000 worth of products. $60,000 at Neiman Marcus
  • 10 A year of Madame Alexander dolls: $8,000
    Neiman Marcus
    The initial part of this gift includes eight Madame Alexander dolls and a limited-edition dollhouse. Then, the recipient will get a new doll in the mail for each of the following 11 months. The final delivery will be a personalized doll, customized during a Skype session with a Madame Alexander designer. $8,000 at Neiman Marcus

