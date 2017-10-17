Each year, Neiman Marcus blows our minds with its Christmas Book , a catalog of wild and wonderful gifts for people who have no problem dropping a few paychecks (or a lifetime of income) on holiday goodies.

Aside from trinkets like a $5,695 French fry purse and a $150 gold-plated Slinky, this year’s book includes 10 big-ticket Fantasy Gifts whose prices range from $8,000 to $1.6 million. The good news is that each Fantasy Gift includes some kind of donation to charity. The bad news is we likely won’t ever see any of these gifts under our tree. This year’s outrageous Fantasy Gifts include: