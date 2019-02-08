Netflix Acquires Sundance Documentary Featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The streaming giant announced its worldwide distribution rights for the documentary, directed by Rachel Lears, on Thursday. “Knock Down The House” documents the campaigns of four progressive candidates: Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, Paula Jean Swearengin and Ocasio-Cortez.

“At a moment of historic volatility in American politics, ‘Knock Down the House’ follows these four women as they decide to fight back despite having no political experience, setting themselves on a grassroots journey that will change their lives and their country forever,” a statement from Netflix read.

What!!! AMAZING!! “Knock Down the House as the WINNER of the Festival Favorite Award, selected by audience votes from the 121 features screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival....” congratulations Rachel, Sarah, Robin @jubileefilms @AOC @paulajean2020 @amy4thepeople https://t.co/vGMekhC003 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 6, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was unable to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, last week, but made an appearance via video conference after the premiere of the documentary.

“I’m just so glad that this moment for all four of us was captured and documented,” the congresswoman said according to video footage from the event captured in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the Sundance Institute announced “Knock Down the House,” produced by Lears, Sarah Olson and Robin Blotnick, as the Festival Favorite Award winner. Audience members voted for the winner from 121 features screened at the festival.

Lears, of Jubilee Films, expressed excitement that the documentary will “spark wider cultural conversations,” according to a Netflix press release.