Here’s What Comes To Netflix In August 2018

Netflix must want you to stream away your last few weeks of summer.

How else to explain why the company adds about four dozen original movies, shows and specials this August?

And, on top of that, Netflix has a movie lineup that includes “The Aviator,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Cancel your August summer plans. Forget the ice cream cone, unless you’re letting that melting goodness drip onto your couch instead of by a pool.

The new Matt Groening cartoon, “Disenchanted,” and the second season of “Ozark” stand out as the Netflix Original shows to watch this month. Or, you could check out the third season of “Dinotrux Supercharged,” a show about trucks that look like dinosaurs and also have special powers.

A few notable movies leave the service. It’s your last chance for “Finding Dory,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below.

Superlatives For Arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize, But You Should Check Out

“Edge of Fear” “Million Pound Menu” “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” “The Ponysitters Club”

Title I Don’t Recognize, But Hope Is A Home Renovation Show “House of Deadly Secrets” Most Expensive Child “Million Dollar Baby” ! “The Informant!” !! “I AM A KILLER” (Netflix Original) Most Original “The Originals” Best Chance Of Having Animals “72 Dangerous Animals: Asia” (Netflix Original)

Arrivals

Aug. 1

“Batman Begins”

“Chernobyl Diaries”

“Clerks”

“Constantine”

“Dreamcatcher”

“Edge of Fear”

“Eraser”

“Gran Torino”

“House of Deadly Secrets”

“Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar” (Season 1)

“Million Dollar Baby”

“No Reservations”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC”

“P.S. I Love You”

“Secretariat”

“Silverado”

“Steel Magnolias”

“Stripes”

“Switched” (Netflix Original)

“The Aviator”

“The Golden Compass”

“The Informant!”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Aug. 2

“Emelie”

Aug. 3

“Brij Mohan Amar Rahe” (Netflix Film)

“Cocaine Coast” (Netflix Original)

“Dinotrux Supercharged” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“I AM A KILLER” (Netflix Original)

“Like Father” (Netflix Film)

“Marching Orders” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

“Flavors of Youth: International Version” (Netflix Original)

“Mr. Sunshine” (Streaming Every Saturday, Netflix Original)

“On Children” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

“Paid in Full”

Aug. 9

“Perdida” (Netflix Film)

“The Originals” (Season 5)

Aug. 10

“72 Dangerous Animals: Asia” (Netflix Original)

“Afflicted” (Netflix Original)

“All About the Washingtons” (Netflix Original)

“Demetri Martin: The Overthinker” (Netflix Original)

“Insatiable” (Netflix Original)

“La casa de las flores” (Netflix Original)

“Million Pound Menu” (Netflix Original)

“The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” (Netflix Film)

“The Package” (Netflix Film)

“The Ponysitters Club” (Netflix Original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 7, Netflix Original)

“Zion” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 11

“No Country for Old Men”

Aug. 13

“Alexander: The Ultimate Cut”

“Splash and Bubbles” (Season 2)

“The Nut Job”

Aug. 15

“Adventures in Public School”

“Hostiles”

“The 100” (Season 5)

Aug. 16

“Evan Almighty”

“Wish I Was Here”

Aug. 17

“Disenchantment” (Netflix Original)

“Magic for Humans” (Netflix Original)

“Pinky Malinky” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free” (Season 6, Netflix Original)

“Stay Here” (Netflix Original)

“The Motive” (Netflix Film)

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix Film)

“Ultraviolet” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

“The Investigator: A British Crime Story” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

“Year One”

Aug. 23

“Deadwind” (Netflix Original)

“Follow This” (Netflix Original)

“Great News” (Season 1)

Aug. 24

“Ask the StoryBots” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Bert Kreischer: Secret Time” (Netflix Original)

“Ghoul” (Netflix Original)

“The After Party” (Netflix Film)

“The Innocents” (Netflix Original)

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Young & Hungry” (Season 5)

Aug. 28

“The Good Place” (Season 2)

Aug. 29

“Inequality for All”

Aug. 31

“Inside the Criminal Mind” (Netflix Original)

“Ozark” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Paradise PD” (Netflix Original)

“The Comedy Lineup” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

“The Laws of Thermodynamics” (Netflix Film)

“Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest” (Netflix Original)

“Undercover Law” (Netflix Original)

Departures

Aug. 1

“3000 Miles to Graceland”

“Adventures in Babysitting”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot” (Season 1)

“Finding Dory”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Reasonable Doubt”

“The Killing” (Seasons 1-3)

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

Aug. 2

“10 Rules for Sleeping Around”

Aug. 5

“13 Assassins”

Aug. 6

“Welcome to Me”

Aug. 10

“St. Vincent”

Aug. 12

“For a Good Time, Call...”

August 13

“Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family”

Aug. 16

“Being Flynn”

“Enter the Battlefield”

“Jem and the Holograms” (Seasons 1-3)

“Littlest Pet Shop” (Seasons 2-4)

“Pariah”

“Pound Puppies” (Seasons 1-3)

“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Adventures of Chuck & Friends” (Season 2)

“Transformers Prime” (Seasons 2-3)

“Transformers: Rescue Bots” (Seasons 2-4)

Aug. 23

“Sausage Party”

Aug. 25