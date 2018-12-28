The first-ever “Black Mirror” film, “Bandersnatch,” is finally on Netflix and people are already freaking out about the choose-your-own-adventure format.

Is it successful, yes or no? We choose yes. Enthusiastically.

The movie follows young amateur game programmer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) in the mid ’80s. He’s creating a choose-your-own-adventure game called “Bandersnatch,” based on a book of the same name written by an author who, according to the film, went crazy and killed his wife gruesomely. (The book and author are both made up.)

Choices for the viewer pop up throughout the film that determine the course of Stefan’s life. No pressure. There’s no pause ― you get about 10 seconds to decide as the characters wait onscreen. Your choice works seamlessly into the story. The choices range everywhere from what cereal to eat, what music to listen to, whether to accept a job, on to far more disturbing decisions.

Netflix

The most entertaining part might be that the characters themselves have some awareness that they’re in a choose-your-own-adventure story. They’ll say things like, “Haven’t we met before?” or “Wrong path, mate.” And, as is customary in any “Black Mirror” offering, things get twisted.

As we previously reported, there is more than five hours worth of content here, which means there are a lot of possibilities. That has the world of Twitter both excited and frightened.

Never been so tense watching something. Absolutely amazing. Now for something less stressful, The Haunting Of Hill House #Bandersnatch — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) December 28, 2018

black mirror: *releases interactive episode*



me: easy enough



black mirror: sugar puffs or frosties?



me: #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/TrMC7L62iS — abigail (@abigailll__19) December 28, 2018

IM SORRY STEFAN IM DOING MY BEST I CAN BARELY DECIDE WHAT I WANT TO DO IN MY LIFE AND NOW IM IN CHARGE OF YOURS IM- #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/eVuA5Vb3br — ✧h✧ (@starryhtml) December 28, 2018

Yesterday: #BirdBox is the best movie ever to come out of Netflix.



Today: #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/j5j1jmEuN6 — Jennifer Joe (@JenniferJoe_) December 28, 2018

me everytime i made a decision for stefan in #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/g88HtzMgSh — kayla (@ughdeacon) December 28, 2018