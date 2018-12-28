The first-ever “Black Mirror” film, “Bandersnatch,” is finally on Netflix and people are already freaking out about the choose-your-own-adventure format.
Is it successful, yes or no? We choose yes. Enthusiastically.
The movie follows young amateur game programmer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) in the mid ’80s. He’s creating a choose-your-own-adventure game called “Bandersnatch,” based on a book of the same name written by an author who, according to the film, went crazy and killed his wife gruesomely. (The book and author are both made up.)
Choices for the viewer pop up throughout the film that determine the course of Stefan’s life. No pressure. There’s no pause ― you get about 10 seconds to decide as the characters wait onscreen. Your choice works seamlessly into the story. The choices range everywhere from what cereal to eat, what music to listen to, whether to accept a job, on to far more disturbing decisions.
The most entertaining part might be that the characters themselves have some awareness that they’re in a choose-your-own-adventure story. They’ll say things like, “Haven’t we met before?” or “Wrong path, mate.” And, as is customary in any “Black Mirror” offering, things get twisted.
As we previously reported, there is more than five hours worth of content here, which means there are a lot of possibilities. That has the world of Twitter both excited and frightened.