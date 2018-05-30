Here’s What Is Coming To Netflix In June 2018

As with every month, Netflix is adding quite a few shows and movies in June that you’ll be excited for, as well as many that are mediocre.

A new murder mystery docuseries called “The Staircase”: I’m sure I’ll be enthralled. A new season of “Queer Eye”: the charisma is over-powering. The final “Portlandia” season: not great that it’s gone, but great you get to watch it on Netflix. “The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure”: I don’t know what this is and I don’t care to learn.

There are movies that recently achieved both box office and critical success, such as “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” rewatchable classics like “The Departed” and “Miracle,” and inarguably the best work from Nicolas Cage, “National Treasure.”

Perhaps the secret theme this month is action/adrenaline as most of the highlights fall into that category. All of the above titles certainly do, as well as other notable movies like “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “In Bruges.” The new seasons of Netflix Originals like “Luke Cage,” “Sense8” and “Glow” are also going to be heavy with thrills.

But the most action-packed thriller joining Netflix this June is of course the 2008 movie “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” about two young people who wander around a city and decide they like each other because they both like music.

While you’re gaining a lot on the service, you’re also losing many movies as well. You’ll want to watch “Training Day,” “8 Mile” or “The Angry Bird Movie” now as it’s your last chance.

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Superlatives for arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize, But You Should Check Out:

“Assassination Games” “The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure” (OK, I Googled and apparently this stars a younger Chris Geere from “You’re The Worst”) “Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits” “Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory”

Title That Has The Reverse Name Of A Pixar Movie: “Outside In” Movie That Is A National Treasure: “National Treasure” Most Legendary Sequel Name: “Step Up 2: The Streets” Best Chance Of Having A Dog: “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians”

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

Arrivals

June 1

“Assassination Games”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Busted!” (Season Finale, Netflix Original)

“Disney’s 101 Dalmatians”

“George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker”

“He Named Me Malala”

“Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth”

“Just Friends”

“Miracle”

“National Treasure”

“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”

“November 13: Attack on Paris” (Netflix Original)

“Outside In”

“Righteous Kill”

“Rumor Has It”

“Singularity”

“Taking Lives”

“Terms and Conditions May Apply”

“The Boy”

“The Covenant”

“The Departed”

“The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure”

June 2

“The King’s Speech”

June 3

“The Break with Michelle Wolf” (Season 1, new episodes on Sundays, Netflix Original)

June 5

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok”

June 7

“Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” (Season 2, new episodes on Thursdays)

“The Night Shift” (Season 4)

June 8

“Alex Strangelove” (Netflix Film)

“Ali’s Wedding” (Netflix Film)

“Marcella” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Sense8: The Series Finale” (Netflix Original)

“The Hollow” (Netflix Original)

“The Staircase” (Netflix Original)

“Treehouse Detectives” (Netflix Original)

June 9

“Wynonna Earp” (Season 2)

June 10

“Portlandia” (Season 8)

June 14

“Cutie and the Boxer”

“Marlon” (Season 1)

June 15

“La Hora Final”

“Lust Stories″ (Netflix Film)

“Maktub″ (Netflix Film)

“Queer Eye” (Season Two, Netflix Original)

“Set It Up″ (Netflix Film)

“Step Up 2: The Streets”

“Sunday’s Illness″ (Netflix Film)

“The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”

“The Ranch: Part 5″ (Netflix Original)

“True: Magical Friends″ (Netflix Original)

“True: Wonderful Wishes″ (Netflix Original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Season 6, Netflix Original)

June 16

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 14)

“In Bruges”

June 17

“Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez″ (Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 5)

June 18

“Encerrados”

June 19

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” (Netflix Original)

June 22

“Brain on Fire″ (Netflix Film)

“Cooking on High″ (Netflix Original)

“Derren Brown: Miracle″ (Netflix Original)

“Heavy Rescue: 401” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Luke Cage″ (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Us and Them” (Netflix Film)

June 23

“Disney’s Tarzan”

June 24

“To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )” (Netflix Film)

June 25

“Hotel Transylvania” (Season 1)

June 26

“Secret City” (Netflix Original)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Kamau Bell: Private School Negro” (Netflix Original)

June 29

“Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits” (Netflix Original)

“Glow” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Harvey Street Kids” (Netflix Original)

“Kiss Me First” (Netflix Original)

“La Forêt” (Netflix Original)

“La Pena Maxima”

“Nailed It! (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Paquita Salas” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Recovery Boys” (Netflix Original)

“TAU” (Netflix Film)

June 30

“Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory” (Netflix Original)

“Mohawk”

Date TBA

“iZombie” (Season 4)

“Life Sentence” (Season 1)

“Supergirl” (Season 3)

Departures