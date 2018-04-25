Here’s What Is Coming To Netflix In May 2018

With the onset of May comes the end of this lingering cold weather (fingers crossed). No more will you have to continue to bundle up in your overpriced apartment for which you can’t afford heat so instead you wear large gloves over your fingers that make it near, but not quite impossible, to use your remote. Watching Netflix is about to become a whole lot easier.

And that’s just great, because Netflix is adding quite a few shows and movies in May that will be worth your time, regardless of how nice it is outside.

As usual, Netflix adds the bulk of new movies on the first of the month. So on May 1, you’ll be able to watch options like “Amélie” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” You could also try to break the record for watching “Shrek” the most times in a row. There doesn’t seem to be an official record yet, but please write in with proof if you get to an impressive number.

Netflix also adds quite a few Originals. The returns of “Dear White People” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are exciting. John Mulaney has a stand-up special. And Netflix has multiple dystopia stories for you to maybe help you forget about the bad apartment situation thing.

One of those dystopia projects, “Anon,” is a promising-looking movie starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried. Netflix has had about a zero out of 1,000 success rate for their big-budget sci-fi/dystopia thrillers actually being good. But maybe, just maybe, this will end up being worthwhile.

Netflix also loses quite a few movies this month, including “Ocean’s 11” and “The Hurt Locker” on May 1. And on May 2, Netflix loses both “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” so watch those while you can.

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Superlatives for arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize, But You Should Check Out:

“Darc” “Faces Places” “Mob Psycho 100”

Other High Numbers: “The Game 365” “89” Movie With The Strangest Name: “The Strange Name Movie” Best Chance Of Having A Dog: “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” Most Horrific Movie If You’ve Seen Too Much Online: “Shrek” Biggest ?: “Mr. Woodcock” Least ?: “Explained”

Arrivals

May 1

“27: Gone Too Soon”

“A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana”

“Amelie”

“Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures” (Season 1)

“Beautiful Girls”

“Darc”

“God’s Own Country”

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

“High School Musical 3: Senior Year”

“John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City” (Netflix Original)

“Mr. Woodcock”

“My Perfect Romance”

“Pocoyo & Cars”

“Pocoyo & The Space Circus”

“Queens of Comedy” (Season 1)

“Reasonable Doubt”

“Red Dragon”

“Scream 2”

“Shrek”

“Simon” (Season 1)

“Sliding Doors”

“Sometimes” (Netflix Film)

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Carter Effect”

“The Clapper”

“The Reaping”

“The Strange Name Movie”

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V” (Season 2)

May 2

“Jailbreak”

May 4

“A Little Help with Carol Burnett” (Netflix Original)

“Anon” (Netflix Film)

“Busted!” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Dear White People” (Volume 2, Netflix Original)

“End Game” (Netflix Original)

“Forgive Us Our Debts” (Netflix Film)

“Kong: King of the Apes” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo”

“Manhunt” (Netflix Film)

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey” (Netflix Original)

“No Estoy Loca”

“The Rain” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

May 5

“Faces Places”

May 8

“Desolation”

“Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives” (Netflix Original)

May 9

“Dirty Girl”

May 11

“Bill Nye Saves the World” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“The Kissing Booth” (Netflix Film)

“The Who Was? Show” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

May 13

“Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife” (Netflix Original)

May 14

“The Phantom of the Opera”

May 15

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Season 4)

“Grand Designs” (Seasons 13-14)

“Only God Forgives”

“The Game 365” (Seasons 15-16)

May 16

“89”

“Mamma Mia!”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Kingdom”

“Wanted”

May 18

“Cargo” (Netflix Film)

“Catching Feelings” (Netflix Film)

“Inspector Gadget” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

May 19

“Bridge to Terabithia”

“Scandal” (Season 7)

“Small Town Crime”

May 20

“Some Kind of Beautiful”

May 21

“Señora Acero” (Season 4)

May 22

“Mob Psycho 100” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

“Shooter” (Season 2)

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 2, Netflix Original)

“Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here” (Netflix Original)

May 23

“Explained” (Netflix Original)

May 24

“Fauda” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Survivors Guide to Prison”

May 25

“Ibiza” (Netflix Film)

“Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” (Netflix Original)

“The Toys That Made Us” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Trollhunters” (Part 3, Netflix Original)

May 26

“Sara’s Notebook” (Netflix Film)

May 27

“The Break with Michelle Wolf” (Netflix Original)

May 29

“Coco”

May 30

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4, Netflix Original)

May 31

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern” (Netflix Original)

Date TBA

“Arrow” (Season 6)

“Dynasty” (Season 1)

“Riverdale” (Season 2)

“Supernatural” (Season 1)

“The Flash” (Season 4)

Departures

May 1

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Casper”

“Chappie”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Field of Dreams”

“GoodFellas”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Sahara”

“Silent Hill”

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose”

“The Hurt Locker”

“To Rome With Love”

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”

May 2

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“Beauty & the Briefcase”

“Cadet Kelly”

“Camp Rock”

“Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam”

“Cow Belles”

“Cyberbully”

“Disney’s The Cheetah Girls”

“Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2”

“Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World”

“Frenemies”

“Geek Charming”

“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas”

“Hello Sister, Goodbye Life”

“High School Musical”

“High School Musical 2”

“Jump In!”

“Lemonade Mouth”

“Little Einsteins” (Seasons 1-2)

“My Fake Fiancé”

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension”

“Phineas and Ferb” (Seasons 1-4)

“Princess Protection Program”

“Princess: A Modern Fairytale”

“Read It and Weep”

“Revenge of the Bridesmaids”

“Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure”

“Special Agent Oso” (Seasons 1-2)

“StarStruck”

“Teen Spirit”

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (Seasons 1-5)

“Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior”

“Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie”

May 7

“The Host”

May 12

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

May 30