Netflix Drowns Out Homophobic Troll's Swipe At 'Elite' With Rainbows

Netflix has no time for anti-LGBTQ attitudes among its viewers.

The streaming platform is hyping the release of “Elite,” its buzzed-about Spanish teen series that critics have compared favorably to “Riverdale” and “Gossip Girl.” (Catch a sneak peek at the show in the video above.)

To promote “Elite,” which dropped Oct. 5, Netflix posted to its official Instagram page on Saturday a photo of gay characters Ander (played by Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) leaning in for a kiss.

“The only thing I want is to be with you,” the caption reads, along with the hashtag #Omander ― apparently a ship name given to the two teens by fans of the show.

Not everyone was pleased by the photo, however, and a number of users expressed their distaste in the comments.

After one user made a particularly homophobic comment, however, Netflix decided it had had enough. “Get the fuck off my Instagram,” the user wrote. “Not every person on the planet is gay. You are trying way too hard.”

I despise ignorant fucks like Judas.

Don’t be a Judas. pic.twitter.com/e7ZvzFeqpL — AJay (@TheAJayII) October 13, 2018

Netflix responded to the remark with a series of rainbow emojis. “Sorry couldn’t read your comment while surrounded by all these beautiful rainbows,” the post reads in the middle of the emojis.

The gesture was applauded by a number of LGBTQ media outlets, including Out magazine, PinkNews and LGBTQ Nation.

Nasty social media comments notwithstanding, the romance between Ander and Omar has been described as a highlight of “Elite,” which the Daily Beast called “trashy, Euro-cool fun.”

An Oct. 12 PopBuzz article said that Ander and Omar, who apparently meet on a gay social app, “are literally the cutest.”

“The romance is particularly important. First things first, it represents gay love in a way that feels honest (it does not shy away from including gay sex scenes like many series and films do),” PopBuzz’s Sam Prance wrote.