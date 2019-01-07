ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix Celebrates ‘Killing Eve’ By Telling People To Check Out Rival Hulu

Netflix loves "Killing Eve," and they don't care who knows it.
By Ed Mazza

It’s not often a company in any business recommends a rival, but it happened on Sunday night when Netflix urged viewers to check out Hulu. 

Netflix fired off a tweet praising “Killing Eve” after actress Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Series ― Drama, calling the show “a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting.”  

And the company said everyone should watch it: 

Just one problem: The BBC America show isn’t on Netflix, as a number of Twitter users pointed out. 

The company replied: 

Hulu was happy to accept the praise... and the plug:

Fans are definitely feeling the love, too, with more than a few reminded of the moment in the film “Miracle on 34th Street” when the Santa at Macy’s recommended customers shop at rival Gimbel’s: 

