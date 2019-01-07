It’s not often a company in any business recommends a rival, but it happened on Sunday night when Netflix urged viewers to check out Hulu.

Netflix fired off a tweet praising “Killing Eve” after actress Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Series ― Drama, calling the show “a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting.”

And the company said everyone should watch it:

every single one of you reading this right now needs to make time in your life to watch Killing Eve. It's a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting. Oh goodness ... the acting! What Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer do in this show is NEXT. LEVEL. PERFECTION. Watch it. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

Just one problem: The BBC America show isn’t on Netflix, as a number of Twitter users pointed out.

The company replied:

try hulu! — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

Hulu was happy to accept the praise... and the plug:

What can we say, we all love a good TV show :) — hulu (@hulu) January 7, 2019

Fans are definitely feeling the love, too, with more than a few reminded of the moment in the film “Miracle on 34th Street” when the Santa at Macy’s recommended customers shop at rival Gimbel’s:

that's some real Miracle on 34th Street "try Macy's" stuff, and i respect it. — khalan arkin (@khal) January 7, 2019

Does this remind anyone else of a certain Christmas classic? pic.twitter.com/uQtq8ja8pJ — Andy Smith (@andy_smth) January 7, 2019

This is some Miracle on 34th Street style fan service here. — amy. (@skeezerbozzer) January 7, 2019

Streaming services supporting each other, I STAN🙌🙌🙌 — Samuel Matheri (@Sam_Matheri) January 7, 2019

That’s the best present day Macy’s Gimbels we’ll ever see. Bravo @netflix — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) January 7, 2019

@Netflix giving @KillingEve a shoutout even though it’s not on their platform is what I called recognition!!!! You my friend @netflix have really good taste 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ꮹ尺a⃟c⃣e̥ͦ (@1happyfiera) January 7, 2019

Just the best of friends. pic.twitter.com/s1H0VYlAXH — Master Cire (@masterEZE) January 7, 2019