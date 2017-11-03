Netflix Officially Cuts Ties With Kevin Spacey On ‘House Of Cards’

Netflix has reportedly cut ties with Kevin Spacey on its hit original series “House of Cards.”

BuzzFeed’s Adam B. Vary, the reporter who broke the story of Anthony Rapp’s sexual harassment allegations against the actor, tweeted a statement from the company on Friday night. The decision follows rumors reported by Variety earlier in the day that the show was considering killing Spacey’s pivotal character, Frank Underwood.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix’s statement reads. “We will continue to work with MRC [Media Rights Capital studio] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

Netflix also said that they would not be releasing “Gore,” a film produced by and starring Spacey.

Breaking: Netflix says it won't be a part of #HouseOfCards if "includes Kevin Spacey," & has dropped the Gore Vidal biopic starring Spacey. pic.twitter.com/ujvmh6hXeI — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) November 4, 2017

A number of men have come forward with their own stories since Rapp’s initial accusation of sexual misconduct against Spacey, who was 26 at the time, when he was 14 years old.