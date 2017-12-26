Netflix Will Once Again Help Parents Get Kids To Bed On New Year’s Eve

For the fourth year in a row, Netflix will have parents’ backs on New Year’s Eve.

The streaming platform started offering its New Year’s Eve countdowns ― which can make any time, even bedtime, seem like midnight ― on Tuesday. The clips feature beloved characters from nine different shows celebrating the last 10 seconds of the year.

Get a glance at them here:

This year’s countdowns feature partying characters from past favorites “Trollhunters,” “All Hail King Julien,” “Skylanders Academy,” “Puffin Rock,” “Word Party” and “Beat Bugs,” as well as “Pororo,” “Larva” and “True and the Rainbow Kingdom.” They’re now accessible in the “Kids” row on the platform under a celebratory 2018 icon. Parents can also locate them by searching for “New Year’s Eve countdown” or simply “countdown.”

The peak viewing hour for U.S. families to show their kids a countdown video in the last two years was 8 p.m. local time, according to Netflix.