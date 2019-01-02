Netflix Warns People Not To Attempt The 'Bird Box Challenge'

Netflix is happy so many people are watching the Sandra Bullock horror flick “Bird Box,” but it has a teeny request: Don’t attempt to re-enact the film in real life.

In the movie, directed by Susanne Bier and now streaming on the platform, characters wear blindfolds to protect against an unseen force that seemingly takes over people’s vision.

Now, “Bird Box” buffs are attempting something called the #BirdBoxChallenge, where participants try to do things blindfolded like Bullock’s character in the film (as well as the boy and girl she travels with).

That has Netflix a little nervous, which led to this Twitter post on Wednesday.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Although Netflix was undoubtedly trying to be helpful (and ward off potential lawsuits), the post may have inspired some Twitter users to attempt the challenge.

I- didn’t know this was a thing—- Im gonna go try it now! Thanks Netflix!! XD — Mallory K (@Maligator138) January 2, 2019

Nope



Go ahead and do the challenge for Darwin's sake pic.twitter.com/tWY1EQMD5M — Blog Boyz❁ (@blogboyzHQ) January 2, 2019

Challenge accepted



*puts sleep blinds on and jumps into bed* — «ꓘ» 🌊🇵🇸 (@Touchofmalic3) January 2, 2019

Ima do the bird box challenge while eating Tide pods — Vince Nicholas (@vincenicholas) January 2, 2019

Some people needed clarification on what, exactly, Netflix was asking.

Wait a min.. you mean we shouldn’t be walking around like this? pic.twitter.com/PApb6Ky3ml — FigmentJedi Alex (@figmentjedi) January 2, 2019

Given that Netflix removed an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s show “Patriot Act” in Saudi Arabia after that government complained, one guy suggested the streaming service could take the same approach here. The episode of “Patriot Act” featured Minhaj talking about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on orders from the Saudi crown prince.