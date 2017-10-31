Netflix’s “House of Cards” may not be falling just yet.

In the wake of the Kevin Spacey scandal, Netflix confirmed to HuffPost that the upcoming Season 6 of “House of Cards,” which is set to air in 2018, will be its last. Now, there are reports that spinoffs are in the works.

According to Variety, “multiple ideas” are in early stages of development. One possible project would focus on Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), with former “House of Cards” executive producer Eric Roth coming on board to write. Other concepts don’t currently have writers attached.

The decision to end “House of Cards,” Netflix’s first original series, was reportedly made months before BuzzFeed first reported “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp’s sexual harassment accusation against Spacey. An incident allegedly occurred in 1986 when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was just 14.

Following the news, Netflix and Media Rights Capital released a statement saying both were “deeply troubled.” Executives met with the show’s cast and crew “to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported,” and Spacey is not currently scheduled to be on set.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital have issued a joint statement on Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8lSMtKHZoh — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) October 30, 2017

As Deadline notes, there’s currently no word on whether Spacey would be involved in any spinoffs. The actor also works as an executive producer on “House of Cards.”