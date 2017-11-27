The TV series known for lampooning bad movies ... is good, according to Netflix.

“Mystery Science Theater 3000” creator Joel Hodgson, host Jonah Ray and series villain Felicia Day announced during the show’s annual Turkey Day Marathon that Netflix has renewed MST3K for a second season on the streaming service (the 12th season for the series in all).

The show started on a Minneapolis TV station in 1988, and migrated over the years to Comedy Central and later to the Sci-Fi Channel.

The current iteration of the show, “MST3K: The Return,” started on Netflix after Hodgson launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2015. And it’s been met with generally positive reviews.