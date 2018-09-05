Netflix's 'Reversing Roe' Reveals What's At Stake If Brett Kavanaugh Is Confirmed

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Reversing Roe” shows just how much is at stake in America’s abortion battle.

A trailer for the documentary released Tuesday shows the long-fought battle between advocates for and against abortion. From second-wave feminist marches to the religious right and the onslaught of attacks on abortion clinics, “Reversing Roe” promises to show the history of the tumultuous abortion battle. The documentary is set to air on Netflix on Sept. 13.

“It’s the basis of democracy that you control your own body,” feminist activist Gloria Steinem says in the clip.

The trailer was released as Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing began this week. Many pro-abortion rights advocates believe that Kavanaugh, if confirmed, would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

One in four women will get an abortion in their lifetime. Many advocates fear that if the procedure becomes illegal, women will be forced to undergo back-alley abortions, as they did pre-Roe.

Netflix