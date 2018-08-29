Here’s What Comes To Netflix In September 2018

Netflix adds over 50 originals this month. You’ll never go outside again.

Typically, Netflix will only debut one truly notable show a week. On multiple occasions in September, at least two high-profile shows join the service on the same day.

On Sept. 14 alone, Netflix adds over a dozen originals, including new seasons of “BoJack Horseman” and “American Vandal,” along with the premiere of Norm Macdonald’s new talk show.

A few other Nextflix Originals stand-outs include the Emma Stone and Jonah Hill show “Maniac,” the Rashida Jones co-directed documentary “Quincy” and the returns of “Marvel’s Iron Fist” and “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.”

On top of the Originals, Netflix also adds many other popular titles including: “Black Panther,” “Groundhog Day,” “Scarface,” “The Breakfast Club,” “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” “Role Models,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and new-to-the-service seasons of “Quantico” and “The Walking Dead.”

As always, a few notable movies leave the service as well. It’s your last chance for “Ghostbusters,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Man on Wire,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Imitation Game.” Netflix also loses the first two Christopher Nolan Batman movies: “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.”

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures below.

AMC The eighth season of "The Walking Dead" comes to Netflix on Sept. 23.

Superlatives For Arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize

“The Ant Bully” “The Keeping Hours” “Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters” “Battlefish” “DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan” “Forest of Piano”

Most Unnecessary Adjective “Big Miracle” Best Use Of All-Caps “LAST HOPE” Adam Sandler Movie I Cried At When I Was A Child “Click” Most Worldly “The Most Assassinated Woman in the World” “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” Impressively Confusing Title “Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs” Best Chance Of Having Animals “BoJack Horseman”

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix. Arrivals

Sept. 1

“10,000 B.C.”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Assassins”

“August Rush”

“Bruce Almighty”

“Delirium”

“Fair Game”

“Groundhog Day”

“King Kong”

“La Catedral del Mar” (Netflix Original)

“Martian Child”

“Monkey Twins” (Netflix Original)

“Mr. Sunshine” (Streaming every Sunday, Netflix Original)

“Nacho Libre”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Scarface”

“Sisters” (Netflix Original)

“Spider-Man 3”

“Stephanie”

“Summer Catch”

“Sydney White”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Cider House Rules”

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”

“The Keeping Hours”

“The River Wild”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Unforgiven”

Sept. 2

“Disney’s Lilo & Stitch”

“Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove”

“Maynard”

“Quantico” (Season 3)

Sept. 3

“A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities” (Netflix Original)

Marvel "Black Panther" comes to Netflix on Sept. 4.

Sept. 4

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther”

Sept. 5

“Van Helsing” (Season 2)

“Wentworth” (Season 6)

Sept. 6

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 7)

Sept. 7

“Atypical” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Cable Girls” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“City of Joy” (Netflix Original)

“Click”

“First and Last” (Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Iron Fist” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Next Gen” (Netflix Film)

“Sierra Burgess Is A Loser” (Netflix Film)

“Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Most Assassinated Woman in the World” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 10

“Call the Midwife” (Series 7)

Netflix The second season of "American Vandal" comes to Netflix on Sept. 14.

Sept. 11

“Daniel Sloss: Live Shows” (Netflix Original)

“The Resistance Banker” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 12

“Blacklist” (Season 5)

“Life” (Netflix Original)

“On My Skin” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 14

“American Vandal” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Bleach” (Netflix Film)

“Boca Juniors Confidential” (Netflix Original)

“BoJack Horseman” (Season 5, Netflix Original)

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Netflix Original)

“Ingobernable” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“LAST HOPE” (Netflix Original)

“Norm Macdonald Has a Show” (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs” (Netflix Original)

“The Angel” (Netflix Film)

“The Dragon Prince” (Netflix Original)

“The Land of Steady Habits” (Netflix Film)

“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” (Season 2: Part A, Netflix Original)

Sept. 15

“Inside The Freemasons” (Season 1)

Netflix The fifth season of "BoJack Horseman" comes to Netflix on Sept. 14.

Sept. 16

“Role Models”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

Sept. 17

“The Witch”

Sept. 18

“American Horror Story: Cult”

“D.L. Hughley: Contrarian” (Netflix Original)

Michele K Short/Netflix "Maniac" comes to Netflix on Sept. 21.

Sept. 21

“Battlefish” (Netflix Original)

“DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan” (Netflix Original)

“Hilda” (Netflix Original)

“Maniac” (Limited Series, Netflix Original)

“Nappily Ever After” (Netflix Film)

“Quincy” (Netflix Original)

“The Good Cop” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 23

“The Walking Dead” (Season 8)

Sept. 25

“Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time”

“Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Sept. 26

“Norsemen” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Hurricane Heist”

Sept. 28

“Chef’s Table” (Volume 5, Netflix Original)

“El Marginal” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Forest of Piano” (Netflix Original)

“Hold the Dark” (Netflix Film)

“Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane” (Netflix Original)

“Lost Song” (Netflix Original)

“Made in Mexico” (Netflix Original)

“Reboot: The Guardian Code” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Skylanders Academy” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“The 3rd Eye” (Netflix Film)

“Two Catalonias” (Netflix Film)

Sept. 30

“Big Miracle”

Getty/Jason LaVeris "Quincy" comes to Netflix on Sept. 21.

Departures

Sept. 1

“13 Going on 30”

“A Royal Night Out”

“Batman Begins”

“Casino”

“Dead Poets Society”

“Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

“Exporting Raymond”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Ghostbusters”

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Hotel for Dogs”

“I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”

“It Might Get Loud”

“Joyful Noise”

“Just Friends”

“Lockup: County Jails” (Collection 1)

“Man on Wire”

“Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild”

“The Assets”

“The Bucket List”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

Sept. 2

“Outsourced”

“Waffle Street”

Sept. 11

“Rules of Engagement” (Seasons 1 - 7)

Sept. 14

“Disney’s Pete’s Dragon”

Sept. 15

“A Star Is Born”

“Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”

“Bordertown”

Sept. 16

“Are You Here”

“Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”

“Moonrise Kingdom”

Sept. 24

“Iris”

Sept. 28