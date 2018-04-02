Netflix continued its showbiz takeover by acquiring the mind and body of actor Seth Rogen on Sunday.

The streaming platform, which earned eight Oscar nominations this year, announced it now owns the “Knocked Up” star outright after he signed his life away.

While we love the concept of a Hollywood celeb selling his autonomy to a streaming service ― so 21st century ― it was merely an April Fools’ Day joke to promote Rogen’s “Hilarity for Charity.” The Netflix special to promote Alzheimer’s awareness is slated to appear April 6.

As if there were any doubt, Rogen came too cheap for this to be real.

“In the end we settled on a price a little higher than a standard Chili’s To-Go entree, but I’ll be damned, not by that much,” a Netflix exec said in a goofy press release.

Rogen had a few regrets about the contract terms, according to the video below. Apparently, he had given Netflix the “ability to frame [him] for murder and the rights to film a docuseries about that murder and biopic starring John Goodman.”