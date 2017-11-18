Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 18, Streamline recommends “Lady Dynamite” in the top spot. The show is a marvel at balancing rapid-fire jokes while also delving into the struggles of bipolar disorder.

As mentioned last week, Pam Brady (“South Park”) and Mitch Hurwitz (“Arrested Development”) also co-created the series. If you’re one of those people who “didn’t get” shows like “Arrested Development” or “South Park” when they first came out, only to join the bandwagon about their brilliance years later, don’t make that same mistake again. “Lady Dynamite” is the kind of show that’ll inspire countless more throughout the next decade.

Every week is great for Netflix these days, but this week was slightly less great. The Directors Guild of America released a study that showed Netflix is worse than its competition in terms of having women and people of color in behind-the-camera roles. Netflix creates a ton of content, but during the 2016–2017 season, women and other minorities directed only 20.5 percent of the company’s episodes.

Prominently in the news: the ongoing sexual harassment accusations against Kevin Spacey continued for yet another week. Spacey was, of course, the first star for the company as the lead role of Netflix’s “House of Cards.” The show might continue without him, but its future is unclear.

The network also had to cut ties with Louis C.K. after The New York Times’ recent report in which five women went on the record to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct. Netflix released a comedy special by C.K. earlier this year. The company is not going forward with a planned second special.

On the creative side, after a string of critical hits, Netflix’s new show this week, “Marvel’s The Punisher,” has underwhelmed. This isn’t exactly a problem for the network, the intent for this project was likely always to just be a money grab as Marvel superhero projects tend to be very popular regardless of critical reception. Still, this is a bit disappointing after having so many weeks in a row of amazing new shows on the service to choose from.