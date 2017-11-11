Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

Netflix has become that friend who just won’t stop proposing outlandish new ideas. You definitely love a thing or two they come up with, but at a certain point, it’s simply way too much to process.
The company is spending $6 billion on original content in 2017. So the over 100 million people across the world who subscribe to the service have an inevitable paralysis of choice ― and not every show is going to be a hit. Honestly, most are kind of mediocre. But the service has a record of putting out at least a few gems every year, all of which will hopefully end up in the ever-changing list below.
For the weekend of Nov. 11, Streamline recommends “Alias Grace” in the top spot for the second week in a row.
As mentioned last week when the show joined the list, this is the second adaptation of a Margaret Atwood novel to earn critical buzz this year, following “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It likely won’t have the same cultural takeover that “The Handmaid’s Tale” achieved given its subtler feminist message, lack of immediate connection, timing-wise, to Donald Trump’s election and far more subdued costuming choices. But this could still be a sleeper hit and is well worth checking out.
Netflix could use another hit right now to distract from the couple weeks they’ve had involving actor Kevin Spacey. Over the last dozen days, multiple people accused Spacey of sexual harassment, including underage men. The service’s first hit show, “House of Cards,” stars Spacey. Netflix first announced that the season currently in production would be its last and then subsequently suspended all operations.
Now it appears the show might kill off Spacey.
The last season of that show was already messy, with multiple characters getting killed off for increasingly ridiculous reasons and Spacey’s character getting increasingly marginalized. Within the current narrative arc of the show, it actually wouldn’t be that ridiculous if the Frank Underwood character were assassinated and the project ceded to Robin Wright. It could be considered a move in the Wright direction.
Although this change will never happen, a petition went viral this week suggesting actor Kevin James as a replacement. The joke, supposedly, is that James is known for being in terrible projects and it’d be funny for him to take over the once-serious role of another Kevin. Seems like it’s making light of a serious situation, but so be it. Around 40,000 people signed the online petition.
HuffPost also reported on the multiple rape accusations against “The Ranch” star Danny Masterson. That sitcom also stars Ashton Kutcher, his former co-star on “That ’70s Show.” Netflix has not announced a change of plans for “The Ranch” as of yet.
And then The New York Times released a report on comedian Louis C.K., in which five women went on the record to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct. Netflix released a comedy special by C.K. earlier this year. The company is not going forward with a planned second special.
The new show to join the list this week: “Lady Dynamite”
HuffPost originally recommended the first season of this show. The second is arguably even better.
The show draws from Maria Bamford’s life, mixing stories of her rise as a comedian with her struggles with bipolar disorder. The latter of those subjects as well as the ambitiously inventive storytelling ― think magical realism, multiple time jumps per episode and aesthetic absurdism (such as her agent’s office having a huge sign outside that states it’s her agent’s office) ― seems to have scared mainstream audiences away from the first season. But for the right kind of fan looking for something truly original, this is a must-see.
Pam Brady (“South Park”) and Mitch Hurwitz (“Arrested Development”) also co-created the series. If you’re one of those people who “didn’t get” shows like “Arrested Development” or “South Park” when they first came out, only to join the bandwagon about their brilliance years later, don’t make that same mistake again. “Lady Dynamite” is the kind of show that’ll inspire countless more throughout the next decade.
Below the show recommendations Streamline also includes a suggested documentary as well as a list of other shows and movies joining the service this week.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 3, 2017
Plot: Questionable murder conviction of immigrant.
Pro: Good news for "Handmaid's Tale" fans: Based on a Margaret Atwood novel, this is a well-done story that showcases resilience in the face of oppression.
Con: The pace is a bit slow.
Season 2 Release: Nov. 10, 2017
Plot: Life through a bipolar lens.
Pro: Maria Bamford is so good. The writing is inventive. It's a worthy successor to Mitch Hurwitz's other show, "Arrested Development."
Con: Following the narrative can be tricky at times.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 2 Release: Oct. 27, 2017
Plot: Good kids fight paranormal evils.
Pro: This is one of the last few shows that is both extremely popular and critically acclaimed.
Con: The second season isn't quite as fun to watch as the first. Living up to its name, it is "stranger," though.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017
Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.
Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.
Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.
Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.
Con: Season 4 isn’t quite as good as the previous two seasons.
Season 2 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.
Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?
Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: Dystopian depiction of neo-capitalism.
Pro: Many very clever jokes and clearly has a lot to say in critiquing American society.
Con: The show's choice to not quite be an anime, but also not not an anime, is confusing.
The Documentary Recommendation For The Week:
Tower
Release: Oct. 12, 2016
On Sunday, Devin Kelley killed 26 people and wounded 20 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. This was the deadliest mass shooting in contemporary Texas history, while ranking fifth in the entire United States. Of those five, three have taken place this decade. With this becoming a recurring event in America, it’s hard to comprehend that when a shooter perched atop a University of Texas clock tower in 1966 and killed over a dozen people, that was considered an anomaly. This documentary pieces together what happened that day through interviews and original animation, offering a glimpse of insight into how such a horrid act can take place.
More recommendations:
Streamline is now recommending other things to stream in standalone articles on Fridays. Here’s the first of this new experiment ...
And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix next week:
Nov. 12
- “Long Time Running”
Nov. 13
- “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
- “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
Nov. 14
- “DeRay Davis: How To Act Black” (Netflix Original)
- “Hickok”
Nov. 15
- “Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1”
Nov. 16
- “9”
Nov. 17
- “A Christmas Prince” (Netflix Original”
- “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton” (Netflix Original)
- “Longmire: Final Season” (Netflix Original)
- “Luna Petunia” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix Original)
- “Mudbound” (Netflix Original)
- “Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey”
- “Santa Claws”
- “Shot in the Dark” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Spirit: Riding Free” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
- “Piranha”
