Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Stream Right Now

The last season of that show was already messy, with multiple characters getting killed off for increasingly ridiculous reasons and Spacey’s character getting increasingly marginalized. Within the current narrative arc of the show, it actually wouldn’t be that ridiculous if the Frank Underwood character were assassinated and the project ceded to Robin Wright. It could be considered a move in the Wright direction.

Although this change will never happen, a petition went viral this week suggesting actor Kevin James as a replacement. The joke, supposedly, is that James is known for being in terrible projects and it’d be funny for him to take over the once-serious role of another Kevin. Seems like it’s making light of a serious situation, but so be it. Around 40,000 people signed the online petition.