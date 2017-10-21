Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Watch Right Now

Netflix has become that friend who just won’t stop proposing outlandish new ideas. You definitely love a thing or two they come up with, but at a certain point, it’s simply way too much to process.
The company is spending $6 billion on original content in 2017. So the over 100 million people across the world who subscribe to the service have an inevitable paralysis of choice ― and not every show is going to be a hit. Honestly, most are kind of mediocre. But the service has a record of putting out at least a few gems every year, all of which will hopefully end up in the ever-changing list below.
For the weekend of Oct. 21, Streamline recommends “American Vandal” in the top spot for the second week in a row. As mentioned before, this has become an unlikely critical darling, while simply being extremely funny.
“Mindhunter” joined the list for the first time. Much like the start of “House of Cards,” David Fincher directed the episodes that start this series. Time will tell if this new project becomes the smash hit “House of Cards” has become.
And this should be pointed out more ― “Mindhunter” is an insane name. A good mystery to investigate would be how someone pitched that name with a straight face.
This week is sort of a calm before the storm for Netflix as “Stranger Things” premieres next Friday. The service did release a high profile comedy special though with Patton Oswalt’s “Annihilation.”
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017
Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.
Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.
Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.
Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.
Con: Season 4 isn’t quite as good as the previous two seasons.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: Dystopian depiction of neo-capitalism.
Pro: Many very clever jokes and the creator, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, clearly has a lot to say in critiquing American society.
Con: The show's choice to not quite be an anime, but also not not an anime, is confusing.
Season 2 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.
Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?
Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 29, 2017
Plot: Boys/girls go through puberty.
Pro: Very funny, but also is scoring points for a rare extremely raw look into the struggles of growing up.
Con: It's extremely gross.
Season 2 Release: Aug. 4, 2017
Plot: Adult children relive summer camp.
Pro: Since the underlying joke is to just be as ridiculous as possible, you'll probably still find this "Wet Hot American Summer" funny even if you haven't seen the previous installments.
Con: Ridiculous humor isn't for everyone.
Season 1 Release: April 28, 2017
Plot: College kids wrestle with racism.
Pro: A very well-done expansion of the original movie of the same name. Seems to be increasingly relevant with every passing month.
Con: The first episode is probably the shakiest one, which may make it hard to get into the rest of the series.
CONVERSATIONS