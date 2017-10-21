Ranking The Best Shows On Netflix You Can Watch Right Now

For the weekend of Oct. 21, Streamline recommends “American Vandal” in the top spot for the second week in a row. As mentioned before, this has become an unlikely critical darling, while simply being extremely funny.

“Mindhunter” joined the list for the first time. Much like the start of “House of Cards,” David Fincher directed the episodes that start this series. Time will tell if this new project becomes the smash hit “House of Cards” has become.

And this should be pointed out more ― “Mindhunter” is an insane name. A good mystery to investigate would be how someone pitched that name with a straight face.

This week is sort of a calm before the storm for Netflix as “Stranger Things” premieres next Friday. The service did release a high profile comedy special though with Patton Oswalt’s “Annihilation.”