Netflix Suspends Production On Final 'House Of Cards' Season

Netflix is playing it safe with “House of Cards.”

The streaming giant has suspended production on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards” amid harassment allegations against one of its stars, Kevin Spacey, who plays Frank Underwood, to address any “concerns” from cast or crew.

Deadline was first to report the news Tuesday, one day after Netflix announced it would be canceling the drama ― its first original show. Spinoffs are reportedly being considered after Season 6, which is still scheduled to debut in 2018.

Netflix and studio Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement provided to HuffPost that production would be suspended “until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

In a statement provided Monday, the company and MRC said they were “deeply troubled” by the allegations against Spacey. Netflix also stated executives would be meeting with cast and crew on set in Baltimore to “ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.”

Stories of sexual misconduct by men in positions of power in Hollywood have continued to surface in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal reported on earlier this month. The decision to suspend “House of Cards” production comes after BuzzFeed published allegations against its star from actor Anthony Rapp, who says Spacey sexually harassed him at a party in 1986. At the time Rapp was just 14, and Spacey was 26.