Netflix's 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Has People Craving Yogurt Drink

The hit Netflix romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” may have boosted sales of a Japanese yogurt drink.

Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor), her boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and others gulp down what appear to be bottles of Yakult in the film, which was released on Aug. 17. Since then, dairy producer Yakult Honsha Co. has seen its stock price rise and its online mention frequency spike, according to Bloomberg.

Technically, the characters in the film refer to the beverage as a “Korean yogurt smoothie,” but the bottle and cap were instantly recognizable as Yakult.

Mark Bachman, head of corporate analytics firm M Science’s TickerTags, told Bloomberg, “We believe Yakult is achieving greater brand awareness, which should likely result in higher sales volume.” Yakult’s stock has climbed about 2.6 percent since “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” came out, according to Bloomberg.

Jenny Han, author of the young adult book on which the movie is based, simply tweeted “lol” about the yogurt drink news.

lol https://t.co/3rvt6oCZsT — Jenny Han can't come to the phone right now (@jennyhan) September 3, 2018

Other people on Twitter were excited to see the yogurt drink in a film.

Yakult Shortage never happened in an Asian Country before, as far as I know. But today, my fave dairy drink is sold out in two stores. I blame you Peter K! 😂✌ #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore @Netflix_PH @NetflixAsia @netflix pic.twitter.com/sGLvTEWS7D — Alyssa (@ItsMariaAlyssa) August 22, 2018

Y'all love Yakult now? Keep up the Asian representation, we've got more cool stuff to show off pic.twitter.com/xTWAivHnER — Clarisse (@ClarisseLegit) September 4, 2018

This is the most amazing signal of #toalltheboysivelovedbefore’s viral impact yethttps://t.co/1851k8u9XS — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) September 3, 2018

lol ok! My girls went to the store on Saturday and came home with with 2 packs! https://t.co/Gj4F7xcL41 — Yamile Saied Méndez (@YamileSMendez) September 4, 2018

lol this explains why there weren’t any at HEB this past weekend even though they sell them at a ridiculous $5 a pack. https://t.co/6LFDY1IwcJ — Car-o(l)’-lantern 🎃🍂 (@bookish_notes) September 4, 2018

I admit, I bought a couple of packs this past month after watching #ToAllTheBoysIveLoveBefore. But I grew up on this stuff in Taiwan. It used to get regularly delivered to my home like milk.

H/t @jennyhan https://t.co/ZKJ5fLumgd — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) September 3, 2018

Thanks Peter Kavinsky. Hope more kids are proud to pack their Yakult with their lunch now. https://t.co/aRP9Tso2q4 — Susan Ng (@shalalasusan) September 4, 2018