Netflix's 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Has People Craving Yogurt Drink

The hit Netflix romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” may have boosted sales of a Japanese yogurt drink.
Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor), her boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and others gulp down what appear to be bottles of Yakult in the film, which was released on Aug. 17. Since then, dairy producer Yakult Honsha Co. has seen its stock price rise and its online mention frequency spike, according to Bloomberg.
Technically, the characters in the film refer to the beverage as a “Korean yogurt smoothie,” but the bottle and cap were instantly recognizable as Yakult.
Mark Bachman, head of corporate analytics firm M Science’s TickerTags, told Bloomberg, “We believe Yakult is achieving greater brand awareness, which should likely result in higher sales volume.” Yakult’s stock has climbed about 2.6 percent since “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” came out, according to Bloomberg.
Jenny Han, author of the young adult book on which the movie is based, simply tweeted “lol” about the yogurt drink news.
Other people on Twitter were excited to see the yogurt drink in a film.
The power of suggestion, man. Now, let’s all get some Yakult and talk about Peter and Lara Jean.