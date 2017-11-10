Netflix To Shut Down Planned Louis C.K. Comedy Special

A second stand-up special featuring comedian Louis C.K. that Netflix planned to produce has been scrapped, the entertainment network said Friday.

The cancellation comes after allegations that Louis C.K. sexually harassed multiple women, including by masturbating in front of them. The New York Times spoke to five women who described their experiences with the comedian.

“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” comedian Dana Min Goodman told the publication, adding that she and another female comedian present were “paralyzed” by the encounter.

NEW from @netflix - will not be producing a second Louis CK special: pic.twitter.com/Q2OeHM3JJg — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 10, 2017

In a statement to the New York Times, Netflix called Louis C.K.’s behavior “disturbing” and said they would not pursue a planned second stand-up special.

“Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned,” the company announced.