POLITICS
02/11/2018 01:44 am ET

Dutch Olympics Fans Troll Donald Trump With Genius Flag Message

"Sorry Mr. President."

By Lee Moran

Dutch fans attending the 2018 Winter Olympics threw shade at U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The Netherlands’ Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong scooped the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

These supporters couldn’t resist trolling Trump by unfurling their nation’s flag on which “Sorry Mr. President. The Netherlands First... And 2nd... And 3rd” had been written, per Mashable.

It was a mocking reference to Trump’s “America First” policy.

Illustrator Marc-Jan Janssen also chimed in with a similar joke on Twitter:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump International News Olympic Games Winter Olympics Olympic Sports
Dutch Olympics Fans Troll Donald Trump With Genius Flag Message

CONVERSATIONS