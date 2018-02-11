Dutch fans attending the 2018 Winter Olympics threw shade at U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The Netherlands’ Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong scooped the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

These supporters couldn’t resist trolling Trump by unfurling their nation’s flag on which “Sorry Mr. President. The Netherlands First... And 2nd... And 3rd” had been written, per Mashable.

It was a mocking reference to Trump’s “America First” policy.