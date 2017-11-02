Networked Teams in the Digital Age

Boxes and Sticks are being replaced by a network of teams that can form and disband quickly in the digital age.

The pace of change in today’s business environment is fascinating. Companies that didn’t stand a chance to compete twenty years ago are now fundamentally changing the world. They’re differentiating, dynamic, and constantly morphing both what they do and who they are. They’re exciting, and they’re not only surviving, but thriving. In response, it’s equally fascinating to observe these time-tested, untouchable companies working to adapt and evolve to compete. Yet, while they attempt to reinvent themselves, they consistently encounter major challenges in evolving their time-honored organizational structures to deliver on their ambition.

Most of the large businesses that we think of today are mostly structured the same way they have been for a century (well, as my friend Amir Rahnema says “since the legions of Marc Antony”). They’ve created consistency in how they operate, established governance and driven efficiency at regular intervals. They’re also very aware that current organizational structures won’t get them where they need to be in the future – results from our recent research between Deloitte and MIT Sloan Management Review (SMR) supports this. Combined with the fact that the lifespan of an S&P 500 company is continuing to shorten[1], the burning platform for change is real.

Organizations that are thriving in a digital world are, at their core, changing expectations for how people work together on a day to day basis. We’re seeing networked teams replacing command and control hierarchies, organizational levels flattening from top to bottom, traditional functional siloes being replaced by cross-functional collaborative models to drive innovation and speed to market, and jobs being designed to encourage both breadth and depth. And within this structure, cultures of agility and smart risk-taking are being rewarded.

It's not just the traditional high-tech firms that have transitioned to team-based structures, where teams tackle new problems and work directly to get input from internal and external customers before moving to the next challenge. A financial services company we have worked with is challenged to find new growth models and a distribution company is working to drive improved customer service; both companies needed to start looking for innovative ideas to drive growth and are using cross-functional, temporary teams to break functional silos and ideate. These teams are empowered to be self-managed, autonomous, and horizontally integrated.

In support of these organizational shifts, I’ve observed that teams are increasingly provided additional authority to make decisions, pivot, and adapt to deliver on objectives and goals, rather than work instructions. These organizations are also harnessing the power of both formal and informal networks to facilitate natural decision-making channels, encourage collaboration, and enable incubation of ideas. As Nate Paynter of Deloitte Consulting LLP has observed, “focused teams with resources, air cover, and decision authority are demonstrating that they are faster to market and delivering higher quality than heavily structured groups that require approvals before each step”. Networked teams are agile enough to rise to new challenges, nimble enough to collaborate across businesses and functions, and powerful enough to adapt to constant change.

Building networked teams may seem an impossible feat but from what I’ve seen, successful companies usually start by understanding the formal and informal networks in their business and how communications, information, and decisions flow through the organization. These companies build teams to solve problems and enable them to foster the relationships and capability required to drive specific business and customer outcomes.

As digital disruption grows, organizations can become more adaptable by unlocking the power of networked teams. The biggest challenges are in taking the first steps, garnering support among an often long-standing leadership team, and then initiating momentum.

Being digital is not just about networked teams; it’s also about building a digitally ready workforce, creating the connected workplace, developing purposeful digital leader archetypes with agile behaviors, and intentionally infusing the digitally mature traits into the organization to rewire its DNA. Stay tuned as I share thoughts on each.