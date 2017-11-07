Never A Wrong Way.

If you listen to your voice, your inner compass, and you take every step without doubting, and you trust it, you can’t go wrong, even if it doesn’t work out the way you think it’s going to work out, or you hope for it to work out, you just can’t be wrong!

Whatever step you take is the right step…if you follow your truth.

When you follow your truth, YOUR inner compass guides you, and the Universe supports you.

You are designed to be your own guide, but you have to learn to trust YOU and YOUR voice and YOUR truth.

Don’t fear to take those steps and don’t fear the outcome!

Your trust in the Universe has to be explicit trust, there is no room for bargaining, no half in and half out, no manipulation or control, not with the Universe!