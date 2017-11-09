NEVER Say These Things To Someone In Recovery....

Conquering recovery is difficult enough, right?

The rehabilitation, the meetings, and the medications, comprise a structure that is super new to us. The last thing we need is to be drowned with uneasy questions and opinions that are not well thought out.

The reality of the situation is, we'll probably never get past the questioning looks tossed our way when we decline the party invite or the pitiful stares that people tend to throw at us when we tell them that we’re sober. It's quite annoying, actually. Throughout my journey to sobriety, I've heard plenty of stigma based questions and totally uneducated opinions regarding my "issue". Below, I've listed a few that I feel are the most annoying.

1. Why did you start drinking?

The reasons that lead to becoming an alcoholic/ addict can stem from events that date all the way back to childhood trauma. The possibilities for the onset are endless. No! We can't rack our brain trying to come up with a reason that makes sense enough to calm your curiosity.

2. You don't seem like an alcoholic/ addict.

Go figure. We used to have the same mindset. That is until we completely hit our rock bottom. Addiction is not biased. It can affect anyone regardless of sex, race, culture, age, or thought process.

3. When can you drink again?

The short answer is NEVER. This is usually followed up by more questioning regarding how long "never" is". As an alcoholic/addict, we have addictive mindsets. Therefore, when we become addicted to something, the urge to have it surpasses a simple want. It becomes a full-blown mental obsession. Because of this mental obsession, once sober, we can't fancy the mere thought of using again. For you, it's going out for a harmless drink. For us, it's the start of a long and dreadful relapse.

4. Everybody has an addiction. I'm addicted to (insert random habit here).

I'm not trying to downplay the importance of all addictions. However, according to the CDC, approximately 2.5 million people die of alcoholism & addiction-related issues each year. In addition to the fatal nature of the disease, we run the risk of losing our families, jobs, and sanity. Therefore, attempting to compare a candy addiction to alcohol & drugs, can sound more than a little farfetched.

5. Is it okay if I drink around you?

Our recovery is our own. If we're following our steps and nurturing our minds as we should be, seeing a person drinking an alcoholic beverage doesn't phase us. If it were an issue, we would just opt not to be in your presence while you drink. Please spare us the awkwardness and just be yourself.

6. What made you stop drinking/using?

The answer to this question can vary causing a sense of uneasiness. There isn't one specific event that spawned an incredible "awakening". Hitting rock bottom with everything crashing down on me, still didn't shake me enough to get help. I had to completely come face to face with death before I could take my sobriety seriously. As you can see, this question can force us to relive past events that we are working on putting behind us.