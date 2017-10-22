New and noteworthy in Arab and Islamic affairs, 10-22-17

Carnage in Cairo, U.S. disrepute in Iraq, and a dour turn in Qatari policy toward the Palestinians. To subscribe to this daily roundup by Mideast specialist Joseph Braude, click here.

... while a New York woman cheers the carnage. Tweets the Washington Institute’s Eric Trager, “NY-based Muslim Brotherhood supporter, who frequently incites on social media, rails against calling those killed in Egypt today ‘martyrs.’” Sam Tadros of the Hudson Institute calls for an FBI investigation.

Iran, not the U.S., is the indispensable ally in Iraq, writes The Atlantic’s Emma Sky. “is securing its corridors across Iraq and Syria, mediating between the different groups on the ground, while the United States occupies a shrinking space. Once more, Iran is playing the key role, helping to broker a deal between the PUK and the Iraqi government and guiding the Shia militias supporting the Iraqis. Iran has every interest in maintaining these militias—making it increasingly difficult for any Iraqi prime minister to demobilize them. And Turkey, which used to be a U.S. ally, is moving closer to Iran and Russia.”

December’s intended GCC summit will be postponed six months, reports The National. The delay is “due to the ongoing Qatar standoff — ’unless there is a big political breakthrough after the visit of US secretary of state Rex Tillerson to Riyadh to take part in Saudi-Iraqi co-ordination council meeting … after which he will visit Doha and other Asian countries,” a gulf diplomat told Al Rai. However, he added, ‘There are no strong indicators there will be a solution soon.’”