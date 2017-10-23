New and Noteworthy in Arab and Islamic Affairs, 10-23-17

A questionable pledge by Tillerson in Riyadh and a tougher line against Qatar in Congress. To subscribe to this daily roundup by Mideast specialist Joseph Braude, click here.

Tillerson calls on Iran-backed militias in Iraq to “go home.” ... In Riyadh alongside Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, the U.S. Secretary of State, referencing the Popular Mobilization Units, declared, “Any foreign fighters in Iraq need to go home and allow the Iraqi people to regain control of areas that had been overtaken by ISIS and Daesh that have now been liberated.”

... But a Soufan Center Intelbrief says don’t hold your breath: “The U.S. wants the PMU to either merge into the Iraqi army or disband, a goal the Trump Administration has very little leverage to achieve. In the most likely scenarios, Iran will continue to support some PMU (not all of the militias are dependent or tied to Iran) in the ongoing Kurdish crisis and elsewhere across Iraq, as Baghdad struggles to assess and mitigate the brutal damage from the past several years.”