New and noteworthy in Arab and Islamic affairs, 10-24-17

Saudi Arabia announces $500 billion for a business and industrial zone extending into Jordan and Egypt. The venture, to be led by a former senior Siemens executive, will focus on biotechnology, water, food, manufacturing, and entertainment. In so doing, the kingdom approaches the potential to connect with a network of qualified industrial zones among Jordanian, Egyptian, and Israeli manufacturers. Saudi Arabia’s border with Jordan is not far from the port city of Eilat. Earlier this year the kingdom regained sovereignty from Egypt over the nearby islands of Tiran and Sanafir, pledging to uphold the terms of the Camp David accords with respect to those territories.