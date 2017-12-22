New Blood Rising

In a very short amount of time, Rep. Ron Estes who represents the 4th Congressional District of Kansas has quickly made a name for himself as a pragmatic, amiable Congressman who goes to great lengths to represent his constituents. In November the Department of Homeland Security proposed a chemical test at an abandoned Indian school in Northern Oklahoma, 5 miles from Arkansas City, Kansas to test their response to a bio-chemical incident. Residents who lived in the vicinity were immediately alarmed and rightfully concerned about potential health side-effects.

Former students of the Chiloco Indian Agriculture school were also upset. The school, which educated thousands of American Indian's from 126 different tribes from 1884 to 1980, is today managed by the Council of Confederated Chilocco Tribes.

Estes, who has been in office just under eight months, wasted little time working with the DHS to find a solution. He reviewed the proposed test and had a number of questions regarding the test. Estes spoke with then acting Secretary of Department of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and asked her to review the proposed test.

On Thursday the Department of Homeland Security announced that they had suspended the test due to a reaction from the local community and the leadership of Congressman Estes. Congressman Estes tweeted that the:

"The safety of south central Kansans has been my priority during this process, and I commend the Department of Homeland Security for listening to our concerns”

With a Congress full of lawyers, it's refreshing to have a Congressman who is an engineer looking for practical solutions to problems. This is a great example of a new member of Congress making a difference for his constituents.