New Corporate Logo for Walmart: Symbol of Happiness

The legendary Sam Walton, who was a top entrepreneur, founded both Walmart and Sam’s Club. Although he was born into poor circumstances during the Great Depression, Walton became---at one point—the wealthiest man in America.

Over the past few years, Walmart has utilized the following motto: “Save Money. Live Better”. This highly successful and practical motto needs to be updated with a new symbol of hope and happiness.

Based upon the image of a butterfly, I have created a new butterfly image for Walmart. The butterfly symbolizes rebirth, hope, growth, and happiness; along with new possibilities. This new butterfly image will encourage shoppers to “fly” into Walmart or do online shopping with Walmart.com.

What do you think of the new Walmart butterfly?

---------------------------------------------------