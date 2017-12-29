Barack Obama Mandela, Contributor
California Attorney

New Corporate Logo for Walmart: Symbol of Happiness

12/29/2017 02:10 am ET
Barack Obama Mandela created a new logo for Walmart.

The legendary Sam Walton, who was a top entrepreneur, founded both Walmart and Sam’s Club. Although he was born into poor circumstances during the Great Depression, Walton became---at one point—the wealthiest man in America.

Over the past few years, Walmart has utilized the following motto: “Save Money. Live Better”. This highly successful and practical motto needs to be updated with a new symbol of hope and happiness.

Based upon the image of a butterfly, I have created a new butterfly image for Walmart. The butterfly symbolizes rebirth, hope, growth, and happiness; along with new possibilities. This new butterfly image will encourage shoppers to “fly” into Walmart or do online shopping with Walmart.com.

What do you think of the new Walmart butterfly?

Barack Obama Mandela is a California attorney. He graduated from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law which is the oldest law school in California.

