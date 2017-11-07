New Cryptocurrency Helps Users Sign Pact With The Devil

Riding on the current wave of ICO’s (initial coin offerings), whereby companies sell ‘tokens’ in order to fund new blockchain based startups, a new cryptocurrency has launched which quite literally offers users a way to sign their soul over to the Devil.

Sound like a joke?

That’s because it probably is. But it hasn’t stopped users from contributing over 20 Ether in it’s first two days, equivalent to around $6000 at the time of writing. It's unclear whether this coin is just a joke or a legitimate company, although with hells demons for team members, many potential investors may shy towards the former.

SoulCoin is run on the Ethereum network as a standard EC-20 token, similar to other blockchain tokens, with a verifiable smart contract, that allows users to send ETH to the “Soul Contract” in exchange for ‘SIN’ the aptly named currency symbol given to the tokens.

The project takes a tongue and cheek approach to their setup providing a detailed ‘Red Paper’’ , a play on the traditional White Paper which usually contains useful information regarding the technical and other info related to most ICO and cryptocurrency projects.

Delving deeper into the project expect to find a surprisingly comprehensive list of Arch-Demons and Demons who have contributed to the project, thorough information on why SIN is needed, and a Value Proposition including proposed launches on a number of popular cryptocurrency exchanges to incentivize buyers and ensure that everyone gets a piece of their SIN, although they are clear to point as well that ‘All ETH is a donation to Satan’ and has no guarantee of holding any value.

The SoulCoin contribution period is set to last until either their maximum cap of 666 ETH is reached or after 60 days if the project has reached their minimum cap of 555 ETH. Compared to big players such as Tezos which have raised $200 million, and have struggled to even distribute tokens to their investors, their modest cap which is equivalent to less than a quarter of a million dollars hardly seems like a big play.

Though they don’t have the technological innovation to go with it, other cryptocurrencies that started out as a joke such as a coin called “DogeCoin” which rose to a market cap of north of 100 million dollars in less than 5 years after being based on a meme, showing there is a demand for even the craziest of tokens.